osundecides’22:-vote-buying-begins-in-ife

Some voters at Ansarudeen Polling unit, Okerewe Ward 1, Ife East Local Government of the State of Osun, are being offered a sum of N5000 by agents of one of the two major governorship candidates in the ongoing election.

Bioreports observed that some of the voters were collecting the money (naked cash) from a building before joining the queue to vote.

But the medium could not confirm the particular party that is engaging in vote buying.

However, there is large turnout of voters at the polling unit.