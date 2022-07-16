#OsunDecides’22: EFCC Storms Senator Adeleke’s Polling Unit In Ede
Officers of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission stormed the polling unit of the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at PU9, Ward 2, Abogunde/Sagbe in Ede North Local government area of State of Osun. The officers were seen observing voting process and anyone engaging in vote buying in the area. Details shortly…..
