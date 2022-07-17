osundecides:-davido-and-uncle,-ademola-adeleke-get-emotional-after-their-victory-at-the-polls.

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke couldn’t hold back tears as the People Democratic Party (PDP) takes early lead in the Osun gubernatorial election.

As the collation of results progressed, and over 87 per cent of the results have been uploaded, the candidate of the PDP, Adeleke, was leading, beating his closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A video making the rounds online captured the emotional moment singer Davido and his uncle broke down in tears celebrating their early victory.

“We did it this time,” an excited Adeleke said, to which Davido responded “yes.”

Watch video below,

In other news, singer, Portable, has reacted after his colleague, Davido, reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram after he declared his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is seeking re-election in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun state.

It would be recalled that the controversial singer had taken to his social media pages to enjoin his fans to cast their votes for Oyetola in the Osun gubernatorial elections on Saturday, July 16, while showing the wads of cash he received on his visit to Oyetola.

Meanwhile, superstar singer Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is also running for governor of Osun under the People’s Democratic Party and has been actively involved in his campaign.

Well, Portable has now revealed that OBO unfollowed him on Instagram, presumably due to their clash of interests.