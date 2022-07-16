osundecides:-ayedire-lawmaker-commends-peaceful-conduct,-lauds-voters

The lawmaker representing Ayedire state constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi, has commended the peaceful atmosphere so far in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Speaking with reporters shortly after casting his vote at Ward 08, Unit 02, Ileogbo, Ayedire local government, Ogunkanmi also lauded voters for trooping out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility.

He said the beauty of democracy is active participation in elections, where they are able to freely at periodic occasions choose those to exercise governing power over them.

Ogunkanmi said, “So far, the process has been peaceful, hitch-free and transparent. I have also observed that our people are happy and eager to participate actively in the process. It is a celebration of democracy and its capability to engender prosperity in the society.

“The process is peaceful and transparent. We have heard reports of skirmishes in some parts of the other ward in Oluponna, but here in Ile Ogbo, the situation is largely peaceful. I am optimistic of victory.”