Home NEWS Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters
NEWSNews Africa

Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters

by News
0 views
osun:-victory-is-close,-we’ll-dance-in-the-rain,-don’t-move-–-davido-to-voters

Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke, has expressed optimism that his uncle, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, would win the race.

Davido, in a series of tweets, urged voters to remain at the polling unit as counting continues despite heavy downpour.

According to the singer, the stolen mandate of his uncle is being retrieved.

He wrote, “It’s raining. We will dance in the rain! Don’t leave those collation centers ! Victory is close !

“Retrieving the Stolen mandate with full force IMOLE Adeleke is coming”!

bioreports recalls that Davido’s uncle, Adeleke had earlier expressed satisfaction in the ongoing exercise after casting his vote.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

APC Wins Aregbesola’s Polling Unit

Even when they don’t have food to eat,...

EPL: I saw it coming – Teddy Sheringham...

2023: How Tinubu emerged our flagbearer in APC...

EPL: I’m flabbergasted you let him join Chelsea...

EPL: Mark Lawrenson reveals Maguire’s major problem at...

2023: Why INEC should disqualify Peter Obi –...

OSUNDECIDES: Ayedire Lawmaker Commends Peaceful Conduct, Lauds Voters

Pay Us Before Voting, Voters Tell PDP, APC...

Osun Decides: Low Turnout As Vote Buying Persist...

Leave a Reply