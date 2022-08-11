Home NEWS Osun Students Protest, Lock School Gate
Osun Students Protest, Lock School Gate

Osun State College of Education students have stormed the street of Ilesa in protest. The students in their hundreds locked the school gate and prevented vehicular movement. The protest, led by the Students Union is said to be calling for an end to industrial action of the Council of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

Details Later.

