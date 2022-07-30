Home NEWS Osun Poly Final Year Student, Ataneye Sunday Declared Missing
Osun Poly Final Year Student, Ataneye Sunday Declared Missing

by News
By Folaranmi Ajayi

A final year student of Civil Engineering at the Osun State Polytechnic Iree, Ataneye Victor Sunday, has been declared missing by his hostel mates.

Bioreports learnt that his hostel mate, Kingsley Samuel, raised the alarm via social media, noting that all efforts to reach Sunday in the last 24 hours has been futile.

The alarm was also viral on various social platforms especially those of students of the Polytechnic.

Sunday, according to findings by Bioreports is a final year student, residing at New City Hostel, Ladoja, Igaa 2, has not reported to his hostel since 26th July, 2022, when he was said to be travelling from Owena to Iree.

His girlfriend whom he reached last told newsmen that she spoke to him around 11am on Tuesday, when he told her the bus he was in was stopped by security operatives.

Students of Osun State Polytechnic, however told our correspondent that the rate of missing students is on the increase in the community, as some students are also yet to return to their hostels.

They urged members of the public to contact Kingsley Samuel on 08037912857 (Hostel Mate) or Parent contact on 08037912857, if they have any information on how Sunday could be found.

