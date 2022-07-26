osun-poll-is-atiku’s-warning-to-tinubu,-says-adamawa-pdp

Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic (Party) has described the Osun State governorship election won, penultimate Saturday, by PDP as a warning from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the claims by Adamawa APC stakeholders, last week, that PDP would be buried at the 2023 general elections, the Organising Secretary of Adamawa PDP, Alhaji Hamza Madagali, told journalists, yesterday, in Yola, that Tinubu lacks the political weight to confront Atiku at the poll.

“If Atiku defeated President Muhammadu Buhari, when he is in office in 2019, but the result was manipulated in Borno, Yobe and Kano states, I wonder how Tinubu will survive Atiku’s political blow. If the present Electoral Act had been signed into law that time, Atiku would have been president now.

“The President refused to sign because he wanted to win by force, knowing who Atiku is when it comes to election contest. But with the new Electoral Act, I think, Tinubu cannot face Atiku, even in the South West, Tinubu’s political base,” he stated.

Madagali pointed out that the Osun election was a signal from a train on the way, so Tinubu should give way for his political safety.

“Defeating Tinubu is not a big issue. What PDP is targeting is to fully recapture South West and free the people of the zone from political captivity and give them the fresh air of modern democracy under Atiku’s presidency.

“With the new Electoral Act, those commercial politicians banking on manipulation of election results and vote-buying will go back home disappointed. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is ready to conduct free and fair polls in 2023,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians are not fools because they can distinguish fake products from the genuine, and they will surely go for the genuine in the interest of their children and the country.

On Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s second term bid, he asked Adamawa APC to get an authentic governorship candidate for the poll first before talking of winning.

“How can Adamawa APC will be talking of governorship election when they are yet to produce a constitutionally accepted candidate? The court has reserved judgment in the case of who is a valid candidate of the party,” he maintained.

Madagali, who hails from the same local council with the governor, noted that Fintiri’s projects across the 21 local councils in the state would speak for him.

“We defeated APC in 2019, when they have the governor, three senators, 21 local councils chairmen, 266 councillors, House of Assembly and House of Representatives members, commissioners and heads of parastatals. Now, we will prove to Adamawa people that we are better products. Someone thinking of winning PDP is laughable,” he said.

