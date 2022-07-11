Osun Poll: Candidates Sign Peace Accord Wednesday – Peace Committee

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun, candidates and their parties will, on Wednesday sign a Peace Accord to commit themselves to the smooth conduct of the exercise.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the committee and former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd),who stated this via a statement issued on Sunday.

According to him, “The NPC hereby wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on 13th July 2022, in Osogbo, Osun State,” he said.

Abubakar also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and all stakeholders to consolidate on the success of the recently held Ekiti State governorship poll.

He equally appealed to the electorate to come out en masse, exercising their civic rights to vote, without fear of violence and with the understanding that the structures for growth are dependent on peace, and also expressed concern over the growing trend of vote-buying.

The National Peace Committee further called on all stakeholders in the traditional institutions, media, and civil society to be alert to their responsibilities as envoys of democratic values which are the means to attaining good governance, resulting in the nation’s collective growth and development.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)–the elections ombudsman, security agencies, and other government agencies that facilitate the conduct of the electoral process should do so with transparency, particularly because the entire nation and the world are watching. All contestants – irrespective of their political platform, should be treated with fairness and equity. We call on INEC and the security agencies to ensure inclusivity, facilitating an electoral exercise where the electorate is not disenfranchised because of gender, religious beliefs, ethnic affiliation, or disability.

”It is important that public trust in the process is continually built and reinforced through free, credible, and transparent elections in the state. We particularly urge that appropriate procedure are implemented to ensure the unhealthy and seemingly pervasive practice of voter inducement, commonly called “vote-buying”. The law in all its capacity and requirements should be applied to those involved in such a criminal act, both the buyer and seller,” Abubakar added.