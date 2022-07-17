Home NEWS Osun people reclaimed PDP, Adeleke’s stolen mandate – Saraki
NEWSNews Africa

Osun people reclaimed PDP, Adeleke’s stolen mandate – Saraki

by News
1 views
osun-people-reclaimed-pdp,-adeleke’s-stolen-mandate-–-saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed excitement over the outcome of the Osun governorship election.

The former Kwara governor hailed the people for ensuring the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate beat his opponent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki noted that the people took back the mandate which was “stolen” in 2018.

“Ths nation has watched as the people of Osun State delivered a clear, loud, and strong message: “Imole De” — which means that light has come.

“We have watched, as the people of this great state have reclaimed their mandate and the mandate of my dear friend and brother, Sen. Ademola Adeleke which was surreptitiously stolen at the polls exactly 4-years ago”, he tweeted.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

IGNORE UNAUTHORIZED MESSAGE POSTED ON OGBENI AREGBESOLA’S SOCIAL...

BREAKING: INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun...

{FLASH} OsunDecides’22: PDP’s Adeleke Wins 17 Local Governments

Tambuwal’s adviser Gidado dumps PDP for APC

Mixed reactions trail Adeleke’s emergence as governor-elect

BREAKING: ASUU: NLC to embark on national protest...

Osun Decides: Adeleke speaks on victory, tells residents...

Osun people have spoken, Nigerians will speak in...

Osun: We’ve sent clear message to Nigerians ahead...

Osun election: Oyetola silent as Adeleke wins, Tinubu...

Leave a Reply