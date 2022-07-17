Osun people have spoken, Nigerians will speak in 2023 – PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu said with the result of the Osun State governorship election, the residents of the state have spoken.

Ayu said like, in Osun, Nigerians will also speak in 2023 by electing its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A few hours ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the PDP Candidate, Ademola Adeleke who scored 403,371 votes winner.

The runner-up was the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

PDP National Chairman in a statement, Sunday alleged that Oyetola and his party, the APC, did everything to frustrate their chances.

He alleged they were denied the use of any public facility in the state capital for their mega-rally.

The statement partly read “We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“Twelve years ago, specifically on 26th November 2010, the PDP lost Osun State – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling).

“That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment.

“Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun state. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope.

“You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote fraud. You have done well.

“I thank the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election, headed by HE Gov. Duoye Diri, for a superlative performance. I thank our Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for tireless work.

“You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun state. But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office”

Ayu who described the election as a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship said it also proves that Nigerians want the PDP back.

PDP National Chairman also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies for toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted.