osun-pdp-warns-police,-apc-over-plot-to-kidnap-pdp-leaders

– Accuses APC of Flooding Osun with Fake Policemen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of Osun has raised the alarm over alleged plan to arrest its prominent leaders, few hours to the governorship election.

PDP also accused APC of flooding the state with thugs and fake policemen with a plan to arrest, attack and intimidate its leaders.

In a statement signed by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, on Wednesday, the party said APC was planning mass arrest of the PDP leaders to dissuade members of the party from coming out to vote.

“Notable leaders of the PDP were already penciled down for arrest by security operatives with many others also tabled for wanton kidnap by political thugs purposely imported into Osun by the jittery APC”, said Adekunle.

The party mentioned Hon. Sunday Bisi, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Hon. Clement Akanni, Hon. Sanya Omirin, Barrister Kolapo Alimi, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa amongst several others as the PDP leaders to be arrested or kidnapped on the directive of the APC.

The statement reads in part: “Osun PDP wishes to advise the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in the state to resist the evil offer from the APC no matter how enticing it is.

“Arresting these noble men at gunpoint for political convenience of the APC is tantamount to stepping on the tail of a vigilant cobra who is encircled by its grown siblings. The State may not have good stories to tell afterwards but we believe the police have a choice to avoid the professional pitfall.

“Without doubt therefore, it will be a careless negligence of history and professional failure on the part of the police who are expected to take adequate profiling of the state and its constituents, before embarking on such suicidal mission.”

The party also accused APC of flooding the state with fake policemen, calling on the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Security Service to investigate the matter.

According to the party in the same statement, APC has stationed hundreds of fake policemen in hotels located at strategic communities in the state.

The party alleged that some individuals were being measured at a section of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s Iragbiji home with a ploy to sewing perfect match of police uniforms for them.