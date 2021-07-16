osun:-oyetola-sues-for-peace-on-muslim/traditional-worshippers’-clash

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has again appealed to Muslims and traditional worshipers in the state to give peace a chance and allow the ongoing judicial process to run its full course.

Stating this in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Friday, the Governor who noted that Osun and her people were known for peace also urged citizens to avoid acts that could tarnish the enviable recognition.

While appealing to both parties involved in the court case to allow the judicial process to run its full course, Oyetola also said that government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the state under any guise, including religion.

He asserted that religious intolerance was injurious to the unity and collective peace of Osun, stressing that residents and citizens must respect the state’s unique diversity.

The governor appealed to both parties to sheathe their swords and toe the line of peace and the law.

In his words, “Since the matter is already in court, both parties should remain calm and allow the process to run its full course. We are known for peace as a people. We should all do all in our powers to sustain that recognition in our collective interest.”

In the wake of the clash between a group of traditional worshippers and Muslims in part of Osogbo, the state capital, the governor had condemned the development and directed the police to get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice was served.