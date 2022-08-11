Home NEWS Osun-Osogbo Festival: NSCDC Assures Adequate Security   
Osun-Osogbo Festival: NSCDC Assures Adequate Security   

by News
Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assured residents and tourists coming for the Osun-Osogbo Festival of adequate security.

The agency gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Olabisi Atanda, said the command would deploy personnel, including intelligence officers, to provide security during the festival.

Olabisi stated that the command would also work closely with the police and other security outfits to ensure a hitch free festival.

Bioreports reports that the annual Osun-Osogbo Festival, a UNESCO recognised festival, will hold on Aug. 12.

