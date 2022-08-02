osun-nscdc-partners-with-ibedc-to-forestall-energy-theft,-vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), have partnered to put a stop to energy theft and vandalism in the State.

NSCDC and management of IBEDC Osun region convened a meeting on Monday with the aim of putting an end to energy theft and vandalism of national infrastructure in the power sector.

The Osun Regional Head of IBEDC, Engr. Adeniyi Adeleke, at the meeting, solicited the help of the NSCDC to protect its electrical installations against vandalism, energy theft and related vices, which are the major setbacks militating against quality services delivery to customers, the company stated.

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State, Sunday Agboola guaranteed the electricity company the protection of its electrical installations across the State.

The ruinous factors resulting in losses and liquidity challenges that bedevil the power sector, according to the NSCDC boss, are energy theft and vandalism, assuring that such an era in Osun State had ended.

Commandant Agboola declared the Command’s readiness to combat the cankerworm of energy theft and vandalism in the State and warned that “hard times await those who willfully destroy the country’s national assets and infrastructure.”

He maintained that the Corps shall go all out to fish vandals out of their hideouts in the State to face the consequences of their action.

Agboola admonished the indigenes of the State to remain vigilant and report cases of vandalism to the Command or any of the offices of the Corps nearest to them for prompt response.