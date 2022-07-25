osun-muslim-community-kicks-off-a-week-long-hijrah-1444ah-celebration

The Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) today, Sunday, kicked off the celebration of the upcoming Islamic new year, Hijrah 1444AH.

The new year begins on Saturday, the first day of Muharram which is the first month of the new year (Hijrah 1444AH).

Part of the programmes to celebrate the new year is a colloquium titled, ‘Good Governance: Fulcrum of Transformation; Islamic View’ which holds tomorrow at the OSMC Secretariat, by 10am.

Also, a Qur’an competition will also hold on Tuesday at the Secretariat while Jumat Service will be held at Osogbo Central Mosque on Friday.

The grand finale of the celebration will take place on Saturday with a public lecture on: ‘Islam and Politics In A Multi-Religious Setting”.

The lecture will be delivered by Prof. AbdulFattah Makinde from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, the President of the community, Alh. Mustafa Olawuyi, said the programme is mainly to sensitise the Muslims on the importance of Hijrah Calendar.

Olawuyi said: “As usual, the programme is mainly to sensitise the ummah on the importance of Hijrah Calendar.

“The Gregorian calendar that is popular in this part of the world does not cater for spiritual needs of the Muslims since we don’t rely on it to begin and end Ramadan fast, performance of hajj, fasting the three days in the middle of the month etc, but it is the Hijrah Calendar that takes care of all these spiritual commitments. Alhamudullilah.

“These lessons of Hijrah is to continue doing our duties to our Creator and Sustainer, the Almighty Allah and keep good relations with His creatures. If we do these the whole world will be peaceful and be an abode of joy for all inhabitants.

“I want to use this occasion to show our gratitude to Almighty Allah for the just concluded peaceful gubernatorial election in the State. We thank all stake holders in the election that contributed to the peace we are enjoying today after the election.

“In particular, I thank our able Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola who provided and aided the Hijrah project and contributed immensely to ensure we are in peace in the State.

“We are also warmly welcoming the in-coming Governor of the State, His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.”