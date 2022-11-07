Osun ‘ll deliver 1m votes for Tinubu says Oyetola

By EMMANUEL MOGBEDE

Governor Gboyega Oyetola

ABUJA- Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, has promised to deliver one million votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate at the 2023 poll.

He said this on Monday in Abuja at the party’s national secretariat when he spoke with newsmen.

“We have started the campaign, sometimes last week, we had a solidarity walk throughout the state, we covered srcsrc km, the turnout was so massive.

“Osun has always been a state for the progressive, so, there is nothing to worry about. I can assure you that we will deliver nothing less than one million votes for Asiwaju,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (Bioreports) reports that Oyetola who was elected in September 20src8, loss his re-election bid on July src6, to Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According INEC, Adeleke polled 403,37src votes while Oyetola scored 372,257 at the election.

Oyetola who was dissatisfied with the outcome approached the court and called for the cancellation of the election, alleging over-voting.

He also alledged that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was by passed by INEC among other alleged electoral frauds.

Oyetola said he would reclaim his mandate, saying he had no fear.

“I don’t have any fear. I have fate in almighty God. I will reclaim my mandate,” Oyetola said.(Bioreports)