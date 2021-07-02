osun-lgs-caretakers-list:-top-calls-for-calm

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a Caucus of the APC has called on all party members who did not make the Local Government Caretaker Committee appointments to remain strong and loyal to the their beliefs in the ideal of progressive politics.

TOP urged not to decamp to another party due to their exclusion from the list of appointees but remain resolute in the pursuit of a virile, functional and well administered APC for the sake of good governance which only the progressives politicians could offer.

TOP made the admonition in a press statement released by the Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, and made available to Bioreports Correspondent in osogbo on Friday.

According to him, “The APC caucus noted with displeasure, the deceitful manner in which majority of the members of the party were treated, saying such is unacceptable in any plural democracy.

“The TOP thus urged all members who were dissatisfied with the handling of the LG appointments to explore internal option and follow the lane where they will be treated with fairness, equity and justice denied them by the current leadership.

“The APC caucus maintained that the coming APC congress will afford them the opportunity to choose the best candidate to manage the party affairs with equity, fairness and justice.

“The Osun progressives, with its clearly stated objectives, will be fairer as it is a far better haven where they will be treated like important party members that they all are.

“The TOP noted that with them joining their rank, they are part of the train working hard to have a new look APC where general members’ interest will be protected rather than individual selfish pursuits.

“The TOP congratulates Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for having the courage to eventually make the appointments and those who make the list for their forbearance in waiting through the long time it took and wish them successful tenure of office”, he stated.