osun-leads-ongoing-cvr-with-over-90,000

Kazeem Badmus

THE State of Osun has recorded a high surge in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise with over 90,000 online registered voters.

The figure ranked Osun the state with the highest number of people who had already registered online for the exercise.

OSUN DEFENDER reported earlier that the ongoing exercise, which commenced last week Monday with the online registration and will be followed by the physical registration after two weeks, will run till the middle of May, 2022.

This was made known by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje on Thursday, while featuring on a programme on Rave FM, a radio station based in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to Agbaje, the high level of turnout can be attributed to the works done by the Commission before and during the commencement of the exercise.

He said: “Osun is the state with the highest number of people who have registered online so far and this can be attributed to the works we have done before the commencement of the exercise.

“INEC in the State of Osun have been doing a lot of Voters’ Advocacy to let people know the reasons why they have to register since this exercise commenced.

“I have also been going round across various media to inform the people of Osun that we have limited time for this exercise. While other states will continue till around September next year, our state will have to stop around May due to the Governorship Elections billed for July, 2022”.

Agbaje appealed to those who are yet to register to do so, while he also urged those who have already registered online to keep to date and time given to them for their finger capturing.