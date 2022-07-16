Home NEWS Osun guber: Voting commences in Ofatedo
Osun guber: Voting commences in Ofatedo

by News
Accreditation and voting have commenced at unit 005, ward 10, Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Government Area in Osun for the gubernatorial poll.

The exercise commenced at 8:30 am, an official stated.

Security operatives were seen as people who came in numbers to exercise their franchise.

In some areas in Osogbo monitored by bioreports, as of 8:16 am, accreditation has not started.

At Old Governor’s office, unit 20 ward 4, accreditation has not started, while many people who have seen their names on the list have queued.

