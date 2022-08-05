osun-guber-poll:-oyetola-heads-to-tribunal

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the July 16, Osun gubernatorial election, has concluded plans to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission, the People’s Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke to the Elections Petition Tribunal.

Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun disclosed this at a press conference held at the Party secretariat in Osogbo, the State capital on Thursday.

Famodun said the counsels to the Party and that of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola have concluded plans and will be approaching the court.

He added that the lawyers have told them that “we have strong case and we believe we will win at the court.”

Details Later.