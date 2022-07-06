Osun guber: Like Osinbajo, forces will make Adeleke lose election – Prophet Olujobi

Prophet Bisi Olujobi of Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos State, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, will be overrun by forces bigger than him in the forthcoming Osun State gubernatorial election.

Olujobi said Adeleke’s cleverness and human capacity would lead to his failure.

In a statement he signed, Olujobi said Adeleke would lose the election like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was defeated during the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries.

He said: “Though it’s in the mind of God for him to rule Osun State, his cleverness and human capacity will ultimately fail him.

“Adeleke should forget about it, his case will be like that of Osinbajo, who was a good bride in the morning but suddenly became a rejected stone at noon.”

The governorship election in Osun State is scheduled to hold on July 16, 2022.