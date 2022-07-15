Home NEWS Osun guber: Arapaja to lead 24-member PDP Observer Committee
Osun guber: Arapaja to lead 24-member PDP Observer Committee

by News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Deputy National Chairman, South, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, as Chairman of its Osun State Governorship Election Observers Committee (EOB).

PDP in a statement by its National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Nature, Friday, disclosed that the Hon Daniel Woyengikuro is the Secretary of the 24-member EOB committee.

According to the party, the EOB committee is charged with the responsibility of observing all electoral processes as outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement partly read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved your nomination to serve on our Party’s Election Observer Committee (EOC) for State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Osun State.

“Other members of the committee include Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Hon. Adewale Aribisala, Hon. Philip Aivoji, Sikirulai Ogundele, Hon. Fatai Adams, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, Dr Okey Mbionwu, Alh Bature Musa, Anthony Agbetuyi, Ademola Adegbite, Hon Dairo Taiwo Ayo, Ndubuisi Eneh David, Alh Ibrahim Abdullahi, Senator Igboyota Amori, Hon. Adamu Kamale, Haj Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Timothy Osadolor, Barr. Okwchukwu Osuoha, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, Princess Adekemi Adewunmi, Mrs Ada Fredrick Okwori and Barr Mrs Eunice Akene.

“The Election Observer Committee is charged with the responsibility of observing all electoral processes as outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) reviewed regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections in Nigeria and report to the National Working Committee (NWC) in due course”.

