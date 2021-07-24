osun-govt-clears-4-ex-councillors-whose-salaries-were-withheld 

Ismaeel Uthman

THE State Government of Osun has cleared some of the former councillors of five local government councils whose severance pays were withheld in June.

The affected former parliamentarians are: former chairmen of Ayedaade Local Government, Hon. Abdullateef Adeyeye, Ede North LCDA, Hon. Mukaila Uthman and Leader of the Orolu Local Government Council, Hon. Rafiu Durodola.

Also affected are: Hon. Demola Owoade, a former parliamentarian in Irewole Local Government, his colleagues from Odo Otin North LCDA, Hon. Rasheed Raji and Hon. Busayo Eselebor of Osogbo West LCDA.

According to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, the severance pays of the former parliamentarians were withheld because of pending issues that needed to be cleared with them.

However, Bioreports gathered that Adeyeye, Durodola, Owoade and Raji had been given clearance for the collection of their severance pays, while those of Uthman and Eselebor were still being withheld as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

Speaking with the medium yesterday, Raji, popularly called Triple R said: “Some of us have been cleared last week Friday. I was accused of not attending sitting of the parliament. I was told there was a petition against me in regard of that and I saw a letter with the letterhead of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which was said to be the petitioner.

“I told them we only held meetings twice throughout the three-year term. The excuse for withholding our severance is flimsy and baseless.”

In his own reaction, Owoade said: “I went to the office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke last week Friday. He told me I had no issue, that there was no substance in the allegation raised against me. I then asked him why he deliberately withheld my severance pay when I had no issue, but he could not say anything further.

“He just said the clearance was enough evidence that I had been cleared of any allegation. Like I said earlier, I knew I had no issue, but the government wanted to punish some of us that are loyalists of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.”