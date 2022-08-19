osun-gov’-declares-public-holiday-for-isese-day

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the state of Osun, has approved Monday 22nd of August, 2022, a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s “ISESE Day”.

This is contained in a release issued and signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus who is also the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The approval is in recognition of the month of August usually set aside annually by the traditional religion worshipers to celebrate Isese festival in the State.

The Governor has directed that this year’s Isese Day with a theme: “ABALAYE ADULAWO ATI IPANIYAN S’OWO; nje ajosepo wa bi?” be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness.

The Governor congratulated the traditional religion worshippers throughout the state just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law abiding in their conducts before, during and after the festival.

He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

While urging them to continue to support the present Administration, Governor Oyetola emphasised the need for the citizens of the State to continue to embrace Omoluabi ethos in their day-to-day activities.