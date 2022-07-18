osun:-fayose-reacts-to-adeleke’s-victory

Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State says Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Osun State is a triumph of the will of the people.

Fayose said this while congratulating Adeleke on emerging the winner of the governorship election on Saturday.

Fayose prayed that Sen. Adeleke delivers good governance in Osun State.

His tweet read: “I congratulate my brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State Governor-Elect, on this well-deserved victory.

“This electoral victory is indeed a triumph of the will of the people of Osun State and reward for hard work and persistency.

“May God grant Senator Adeleke the required wherewithal to deliver good governance to the people of Osun State.”



