Home NEWS Osun election: You are unserious, party useless opposition – Adeyanju attacks Atiku, PDP
NEWSNews Africa

Osun election: You are unserious, party useless opposition – Adeyanju attacks Atiku, PDP

by News
1 views
osun-election:-you-are-unserious,-party-useless-opposition-–-adeyanju-attacks-atiku,-pdp

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has been described as unserious ahead of the Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had scheduled the Osun State governorship election to hold on July 16.

While the election is a few days away, Atiku is believed to be residing in Dubai with no news of him returning to the country to campaign for the PDP candidate in Osun State.

The former Vice President had left Nigeria for Dubai shortly after the PDP’s presidential primary election.

Reacting, a rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, berated Atiku over his absence ahead of the governorship election.

In a tweet, the Abuja-based lawyer, described the PDP as the most useless opposition party.

He tweeted: “Atiku still abroad and Osun election is in 5 days. Very unserious presidential candidate. Useless party in power and Nigeria currently plagued with the most useless opposition political parties.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the party are billed to storm the state.

Tinubu and some APC chieftains will visit the state for the party’s campaign grand finale.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ozil’s contract with Fenerbahce terminated

Transfer: Tottenham currently winning other top teams in...

Tinubu-Shettima: APC is terrorists party – HURIWA

Transfer: Thomas Tuchel’s decision on signing Neymar from...

Trigger-happy cop opens fire on PolyNek student

Osun election: Osibanjo, Tinubu, governors storm Osogbo for...

Tinubu-Shettima: Some Nigerians attacking APC dress like Muslims...

Tinubu/Shettima ticket could be pointers to islamise Nigeria...

Bodija market fire: Traders lose goods worth millions...

Tinubu/Shettima: Nigeria struggling to be a country –...

Leave a Reply