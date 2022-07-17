Home NEWS Osun election: We deserve commendation, we kept our promise – Police
NEWSNews Africa

Osun election: We deserve commendation, we kept our promise – Police

by News
0 views
osun-election:-we-deserve-commendation,-we-kept-our-promise-–-police

The Nigeria Police has claimed it deserves commendation for its role in the Osun governorship election.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi tweeted Saturday morning after the conclusion of the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results Sunday morning.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The police spokesman said the security agency kept its promise during the election.

“We promised to protect and secure Osun Gubernatorial Election, in order to have a free, fair, credible, and acceptable election, which we have done.

“I am sure many will join these good Nigerians to command us and other security agencies for a peaceful conduct in Osun”, Adejobi wrote.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

IGNORE UNAUTHORIZED MESSAGE POSTED ON OGBENI AREGBESOLA’S SOCIAL...

BREAKING: INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun...

{FLASH} OsunDecides’22: PDP’s Adeleke Wins 17 Local Governments

Tambuwal’s adviser Gidado dumps PDP for APC

Mixed reactions trail Adeleke’s emergence as governor-elect

Osun people reclaimed PDP, Adeleke’s stolen mandate –...

BREAKING: ASUU: NLC to embark on national protest...

Osun Decides: Adeleke speaks on victory, tells residents...

Osun people have spoken, Nigerians will speak in...

Osun: We’ve sent clear message to Nigerians ahead...

Leave a Reply