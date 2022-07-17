Osun election: We deserve commendation, we kept our promise – Police

The Nigeria Police has claimed it deserves commendation for its role in the Osun governorship election.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi tweeted Saturday morning after the conclusion of the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results Sunday morning.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The police spokesman said the security agency kept its promise during the election.

“We promised to protect and secure Osun Gubernatorial Election, in order to have a free, fair, credible, and acceptable election, which we have done.

“I am sure many will join these good Nigerians to command us and other security agencies for a peaceful conduct in Osun”, Adejobi wrote.