osun-election:-prepare-your-handover-notes,-you-are-next,-jandor-tells-sanwo-olu

Congratulates Adeleke and hails the people of Osun for rejecting APC inducement at the poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran popularly known as JANDOR has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, to put the finishing touches on his handover note in preparation for a defeat in 2023.

Dr. Adediran, in a statement, said the victory recorded by the PDP in the just concluded governorship election in Osun state had clearly shown that era of mediocrity in power is over.

He said: “I congratulate the good people of Osun state for liberating themselves from the whims and caprices of incompetent governance. This election is a testimony that the era of mediocre leadership is finally over.

“Osun State mirrors the hardship and misrule that the people of Lagos have endured for over two decades. It shows the incompetence that turns people to beggars amid plenty, where the collective patrimony of the people is shared by Sherlocks.

“The jury is out; Nigerians and most significantly, Lagosians are tired of the decades of slavery. The youths are fed up with a puppet whose hands are always tied.

“I hereby call on the incumbent governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu to put finishing touches on his handover notes and prepare to leave office,” the statement said.

ALSO, Jandor congratulated the winner of the governorship election held in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Jandor commended the people of Osun for turning out en-masse to exercise their franchise and for their refusal to be lured to sell their votes.

He said that the victory is a reassurance that the will of the people cannot be suppressed when they stand together against bad leadership.

Jandor also enjoined Lagosians to take a cue from the people of Osun in the quest to rescue Lagos from the 23 years of misrule of the ruling party.

“The wind of change in Osun state is a reassurance that the breath of fresh air is imminent in Lagos State,” he said.

