Osun election: Oyetola calls for peaceful poll

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has warned against violence and disorderliness as residents cast their votes in the Osun gubernatorial election.

Oyetola, in a tweet on his Twitter page, called on residents to exercise their rights peacefully.

bioreports reports that voting has commenced in some polling units in the State.

“My good people of Osun, As we go to the polls today, let us go about it peacefully. Let us eschew violence, brigandage, disorderliness or anything that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere we all have been enjoying in the State.

“As stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that Osun maintain its status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Let me in particular, appeal to members and supporters of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to exercise their civic rights peacefully,” Oyetola wrote on Twitter.

