osun-election:-ooni-congratulates-adeleke,-commends-inec

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has congratulated the governor-elect of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his victory in Saturday’s election.

Ogunwusi, in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Tuesday in Ile-Ife, described the victory as a confirmation of Adeleke’s grassroots popularity.

He urged the governor-elect to carry everybody on board and focus on his plans to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

“Mr Governor-Elect is from a noble family and a strong political dynasty in the State who must avoid to be misled by hypocrisy and sycophancy of some arrogant political lieutenants,” he advised.

Ooni equally hailed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for his peace-loving character before, during and after the election.

He described Oyetola as a “perfect gentleman of peace”, who kept to his promise at the peace accord meeting organised by the National Peace Committee in Osogbo few days to the election.

He said: “Oyetola signed the peace accord alongside 12 other contestants and promised to conduct himself peacefully before, during and after the election in the character of a gentleman and a simple leader in all ramifications, hence must be commended.”

The traditional ruler also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its neutrality during the poll.

“The success and smoothness of the voting exercise was not without the virtuous ethos of Omoluabi displayed across the State by the Osun electorate.

“They are truly the heroes of that election day,” he added.