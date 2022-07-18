osun-election:-koshoedo-congratulates-adeleke,-makinde,-south-west-pdp

Deputy National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Setonji Koshoedo has congratulated the winner of the Osun State governorship election Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Koshodeo commended Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde and PDP in Southwest for their resolve to work for the emergence of Adeleke as Osun State governor-elect.

According to him, “the success and result of the Osun State election is much welcome because it has returned the state to its traditional political roots in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Koshoedo urged the Governor-Elect to join Governor Seyi Makinde, the current leader of the PDP in the South West, and work in concert with him to make members of the Party in other states of the zone to close ranks and rally round for the success of other candidates in subsequent elections to recover the South West from the incompetence of the opposition party and its current ruinous policies. This, he said, is even more imperative now that votes of the people are beginning to count.

He also urged the party members and the entire people of the zone not to rest on their oars till the whole of South West is returned to true progressive democracy.

He advised party faithful and the entire people of the South West to replicate the same result in Oyo, Lagos Ogun as well as Ondo and Ekiti states later.

15 political parties participated in the Osun State gubernatorial elections which held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 with the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke emerging victorious with 403, 371 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress and incumbent governor, Isiaka Oyetola who was runner up with 375, 027 votes.

