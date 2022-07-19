Home NEWS Osun Election: Buhari’s decision helped me defeat Oyetola – Adeleke
Osun Election: Buhari’s decision helped me defeat Oyetola – Adeleke

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has admitted he would have lost Saturday’s election to Governor Gboyega Oyetola if President Muhammadu Buhari hadn’t signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law.

Adeleke stated this on Monday while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He also commended President Buhari for reaching out to him on his victory.

“I am planning to visit him (Buhari) when I receive my certificate of return. Most of the time, the opposition don’t congratulate one another.

“So, Buhari is trying to leave a legacy. If he had not signed the Electoral Act, there would have been room for rigging because they did that to me in 2018.

“But with the Electoral Act now, the result was just flowing in without hindrance,” Adeleke said.

When asked if Governor Oyetola had reached out to him, he said: “I am still waiting to hear from him.”

