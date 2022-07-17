osun-election:-adeleke-in-early-lead,-clears-17-local-govts

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who is the incumbent governor of the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently collating the results of the governorship election conducted yesterday.
The collation exercise commenced in the early hours of Sunday at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.
According to vote counts, Adeleke won with massive gaps in local governments where he emerged winner,
Results from INEC is as follows:
Boluwaduro:
APC – 5649, PDP – 5860
Ilesa East;
APC – 13452, PDP – 10969
Osogbo;
APC – 22952, PDP – 30401
Ila;
APC; 11163, PDP – 13036
Atakunmosa West
APC; 6601, PDP – 7750
Ifelodun;
APC – 16068, PDP – 17107
Ilesa West;
APC – 10777, PDP – 13769
Ayedire;
APC – 7868, PDP – 7402
Odo-Otin;
APC – 13482, PDP – 14003
Boripe;
APC – 21205, PDP – 7595
Obokun;
APC – 9727, PDP – 13575
Orolu;
APC – 9928, PDP – 10282
Olorunda;
APC – 18709, PDP – 21350
Ife North;
APC – 9964, PDP – 10359
Ifedayo;
APC – 5016, PDP – 4730
Ife Central;
APC – 17880, PDP – 13532
Irepodun;
APC – 12122, PDP – 14369
Oriade;
APC – 14189, PDP – 15940
Ayedaade;
APC – 14527, PDP – 13380
OlaOluwa;
APC – 9123, PDP – 7205
Iwo;
APC – 17421, PDP – 16914
Ede South;
APC – 5704, PDP – 19438
Isokan;
APC – 10833, PDP – 10777
Irewole;
APC – 18189, PDP – 14216
Ejigbo;
APC – 14355, PDP – 18065
Ede North;
APC – 9603, PDP – 23931
Egbedore;
APC – 9228, PDP – 13230
Atakunmosa East;
APC – 7449, PDP – 6992
Ife South;
APC – 12481, PDP – 9116
Ife East;
APC – 19353 , PDP – 18071