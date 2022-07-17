osun-decides:-pdp’s-adeleke-leads-in-vote-count,-likely-to-emerge-winner

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have emerged the winner of Saturday, July 16, Osun gubernatorial election going by the number of votes that have been counted.
However, INEC official, Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, who is the Returning Officer for the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election is yet to officially announce any winner.
Ademola Adeleke polled a total of 403,364 votes while his close rival, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also polled 374,827 votes.
Adeleke won in 18 local governments as against his opponent who won in 12 local governments.
With the anticipated victory, the alleged grudge between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his closest rival, Ademola Adeleke may have been brought to a conclusive climax.
The votes according to results showing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) according to local governments are as follows:
Boluwaduro:
APC – 5649, PDP – 5860
Ilesa East;
APC – 13452, PDP – 10969
Osogbo;
APC – 22952, PDP – 30401
Ila;
APC; 11163, PDP – 13036
Atakunmosa West
APC; 6601, PDP – 7750
Ifelodun;
APC – 16068, PDP – 17107
Ilesa West;
APC – 10777, PDP – 13769
Ayedire;
APC – 7868, PDP – 7402
Odo-Otin;
APC – 13482, PDP – 14003
Boripe;
APC – 21205, PDP – 7595
Obokun;
APC – 9727, PDP – 13575
Orolu;
APC – 9928, PDP – 10282
Olorunda;
APC – 18709, PDP – 21350
Ife North;
APC – 9964, PDP – 10359
Ifedayo;
APC – 5016, PDP – 4730
Ife Central;
APC – 17880, PDP – 13532
Irepodun;
APC – 12122, PDP – 14369
Oriade;
APC – 14189, PDP – 15940
Ayedaade;
APC – 14527, PDP – 13380
OlaOluwa;
APC – 9123, PDP – 7205
Iwo;
APC – 17421, PDP – 16914
Ede South;
APC – 5704, PDP – 19438
Isokan;
APC – 10833, PDP – 10777
Irewole;
APC – 18189, PDP – 14216
Ejigbo;
APC – 14355, PDP – 18065
Ede North;
APC – 9603, PDP – 23931
Egbedore;
APC – 9228, PDP – 13230
Atakunmosa East;
APC – 7449, PDP – 6992
Ife South;
APC – 12481, PDP – 9116
Ife East;
APC – 19353 , PDP – 18071