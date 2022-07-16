Home NEWS Osun decides: PDP is flogging APC – Adeyanju reveals where rigging may happen overnight
NEWSNews Africa

Osun decides: PDP is flogging APC – Adeyanju reveals where rigging may happen overnight

by News
0 views
osun-decides:-pdp-is-flogging-apc-–-adeyanju-reveals-where-rigging-may-happen-overnight

As results of the ongoing governorship election in Osun State continue to trickle in, a socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is beating the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adeyanju, however, cautioned the PDP against an early celebration.

In a tweet, the rights activist said all focus must be on Ile Ife because results from the area may be rigged over the night.

He recalled how results from Ile-Ife were rigged during the 2018 election.

He wrote: “PDP is flogging APC in Osun but everyone should still focus on Ile Ife. Don’t forget 2018. This was how they rigged late at night.”

However, results on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has it that PDP is leading.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How gunmen killed two, kidnapped one in Jigawa

Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away...

Osun Decides 2022: Live results from Wards

EPL: He’ll give us strength, exactly what we...

2023 election: ‘Nigerians should look beyond religion’ –...

Osinbajo undergoes surgery on Saturday

Police arrest Tinubu convoy attackers in Lagos, identity...

BREAKING: Oyetola wins polling unit as counting continues

DSS flouts court order, imposes strict measures on...

Transfer: Bassey close to £20m Ajax transfer

Leave a Reply