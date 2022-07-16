osun-decides:-low-turnout-as-vote-buying-persist-in-polling-units

There have been low turn out of electorates in the ongoing gubernatorial election to elect the next governor of the state of Osun.

Bioreports reporter who was on ground at Ward 10, Unit 01, Maternity Center, Iree, Boripe Local Government, noticed that the turn out of people was not encouraging as those on the queue had already finished voting has at the time of writing this report.

Also, at the polling Unit, vote trading was visible with APC party agents giving out card with logo of the party to electorates who vote for them.

Bioreports gathered that the card was to be presented to whom will subsequently pay them for selling their votes.

The same scenario played out at Ward 11, Unit 10 as electorates were heard telling themselves to vote for a particular party and get paid.