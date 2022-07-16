Osun Decides: I have been voting since 1979, Nigeria may be in problem – LP candidate, Yusuf

The Labour Party candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf says he is no longer a beginner in the voting system, saying he has been casting votes since 1979.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his ballot at about 10:20 am at one of the polling units in Irepodun Local Government Area of the State, the LP candidate said the country is in problem if Osun witnesses vote-buying in the ongoing exercise.

He also lamented that the equipments provided by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, are not functioning enough, stressing that it took him 10 minutes to cast his vote.

He said, “It took me more than 10 minutes before I was able to cast my vote and I just hope that in the cost of the election, that process is going to be improved upon.

“I have been voting since 1979 when I left secondary school and this has consistently been my polling unit. This polling unit, we are always orderly and people always come out en mass to vote.”

When asked to assess the process so far, Mr Yusuf declined, saying “I am not going to comment on election that is still going on. The only thing I know for now is that I have just cast my vote and it took my about 10 minutes to do so.

“If people actually go out to buy the vote, Nigeria is in problem”.