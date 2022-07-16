Home NEWS Osun Decides: Deputy Governor, Alabi wins polling unit
Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, has won his polling unit at ward 6, unit 7, Baptist Day School, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government.

While the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled a total of 206 votes, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 184 in the contest, as five votes were declared void.

Alabi, who was earlier accredited at 10:31am and voted at 10:32am, described the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

He commended the level of consciousness and enthusiasm displayed by voters, adding that Nigeria was moving towards democratic advancement.

“The turnout is massive and encouraging as you can see, every process is orderly and impressive. All stakeholders diligently discharged their duties.

“This is a clear testimony that our democracy is growing to the point of maturity and we are sure of victory as a party”, he said.

