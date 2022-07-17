osun-decides:-central-collation-centre-releases-result-from-30-local-govts

Results from the 30 local government areas of Osun have emerged from the central collation centre.
The figures announced by INEC officials showed the Peoples Democratic Party in a clear lead of the
election.
See results as follows:
Atakunmosa East LG
APC: 7,449
PDP: 6,992
=============
Atakunmosa West LG
APC: 6,601
PDP: 7,750
RA7
There was an infraction in a polling unit. Corps member was axed and has been hospitalized
============
Ayedaade LGA
APC: 14,527
PDP: 13,380
=============
Ayedire LGA
APC: 7,868
PDP: 7,402
=============
Boluwaduro LG
APC: 5,649
PDP: 5,860
===============
Boripe LGA
APC: 21,205
PDP: 7,595
=============
Ede North LGA
APC: 9,603
PDP: 23,931
=============
Ede South LGA
APC: 5,704
PDP: 19,438
=============
Egbedore LGA
APC: 9,228
PDP: 13,230
=============
Ejigbo LGA
APC: 14,355
PDP: 18,065
=============
Ife Central LGA
APC: 17,880
PDP: 13,532
=============
Ifedayo LGA
APC: 5,016
PDP: 4,730
There was overvoting in one of the PU
=============
Ife East LGA
APC: 19,353
PDP: 18,071
=============
Ifelodun LGA
APC: 16,068
PDP: 17,107
Overvoting in a polling unit in Ikirun.
============
Ife North LGA
APC: 9,964
PDP: 10,359
=============
Ife South LGA
APC: 12,481
PDP: 9,116
=============
Ila LGA
APC: 11,1163
PDP: 13,036
============
Ilesa East LGA
APC: 13,452
PDP: 10,969
==============
Ilesa West LGA
APC: 10,777
PDP: 13,769
=============
Irepodun LGA
APC: 12,122
PDP: 14,369
=============
Irewole LGA
APC: 18,189
PDP: 14,216
=============
Isokan LGA
APC: 10,833
PDP: 10,777
=============
Iwo
APC: 17,421
PDP: 16,914
=============
Obokun LGA
APC: 9,727
PDP: 13,575
=============
Odo-Otin LGA
APC: 13,482
PDP: 14,003
Hoodlums invaded RA6 PU2 with guns. They snacthed the ballot box in Inisa.
=============
Olaoluwa
APC: 9,123
PDP: 7,205
=============
Olorunda
APC: 18,709
PDP: 21,350
=============
Osogbo LGA
APC: 22,952
PDP: 30,402
===========
Oriade
APC: 14,189
PDP: 15,947
=============
Orolu LGA
APC: 9,928
PDP: 10,282
=============