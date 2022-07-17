osun-decides:-central-collation-centre-releases-result-from-30-local-govts

Results from the 30 local government areas of Osun have emerged from the central collation centre.

The figures announced by INEC officials showed the Peoples Democratic Party in a clear lead of the



election.

See results as follows:

Atakunmosa East LG



APC: 7,449



PDP: 6,992



=============

Atakunmosa West LG



APC: 6,601



PDP: 7,750

RA7



There was an infraction in a polling unit. Corps member was axed and has been hospitalized



============

Ayedaade LGA



APC: 14,527



PDP: 13,380



=============

Ayedire LGA



APC: 7,868



PDP: 7,402



=============

Boluwaduro LG



APC: 5,649



PDP: 5,860



===============

Boripe LGA



APC: 21,205



PDP: 7,595



=============

Ede North LGA



APC: 9,603



PDP: 23,931



=============

Ede South LGA



APC: 5,704



PDP: 19,438



=============

Egbedore LGA



APC: 9,228



PDP: 13,230



=============

Ejigbo LGA



APC: 14,355



PDP: 18,065



=============

Ife Central LGA



APC: 17,880



PDP: 13,532



=============

Ifedayo LGA



APC: 5,016



PDP: 4,730

There was overvoting in one of the PU



=============

Ife East LGA



APC: 19,353



PDP: 18,071



=============

Ifelodun LGA



APC: 16,068



PDP: 17,107

Overvoting in a polling unit in Ikirun.



============

Ife North LGA



APC: 9,964



PDP: 10,359



=============

Ife South LGA



APC: 12,481



PDP: 9,116



=============

Ila LGA



APC: 11,1163



PDP: 13,036



============

Ilesa East LGA



APC: 13,452



PDP: 10,969

==============

Ilesa West LGA



APC: 10,777



PDP: 13,769



=============

Irepodun LGA



APC: 12,122



PDP: 14,369



=============

Irewole LGA



APC: 18,189



PDP: 14,216



=============

Isokan LGA



APC: 10,833



PDP: 10,777



=============

Iwo



APC: 17,421



PDP: 16,914



=============

Obokun LGA



APC: 9,727



PDP: 13,575



=============

Odo-Otin LGA



APC: 13,482



PDP: 14,003

Hoodlums invaded RA6 PU2 with guns. They snacthed the ballot box in Inisa.



=============

Olaoluwa



APC: 9,123



PDP: 7,205



=============

Olorunda



APC: 18,709



PDP: 21,350



=============

Osogbo LGA



APC: 22,952



PDP: 30,402



===========

Oriade



APC: 14,189



PDP: 15,947



=============

Orolu LGA



APC: 9,928



PDP: 10,282



=============