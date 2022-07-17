Home NEWS Osun Decides: Central collation centre releases result from 30 local govts
Osun Decides: Central collation centre releases result from 30 local govts

Results from the 30 local government areas of Osun have emerged from the central collation centre.

The figures announced by INEC officials showed the Peoples Democratic Party in a clear lead of the


election.

See results as follows:

Atakunmosa East LG


APC: 7,449


PDP: 6,992


=============

Atakunmosa West LG


APC: 6,601


PDP: 7,750

RA7


There was an infraction in a polling unit. Corps member was axed and has been hospitalized


============

Ayedaade LGA


APC: 14,527


PDP: 13,380


=============

Ayedire LGA


APC: 7,868


PDP: 7,402


=============

Boluwaduro LG


APC: 5,649


PDP: 5,860


===============

Boripe LGA


APC: 21,205


PDP: 7,595


=============

Ede North LGA


APC: 9,603


PDP: 23,931


=============

Ede South LGA


APC: 5,704


PDP: 19,438


=============

Egbedore LGA


APC: 9,228


PDP: 13,230


=============

Ejigbo LGA


APC: 14,355


PDP: 18,065


=============

Ife Central LGA


APC: 17,880


PDP: 13,532


=============

Ifedayo LGA


APC: 5,016


PDP: 4,730

There was overvoting in one of the PU


=============

Ife East LGA


APC: 19,353


PDP: 18,071


=============

Ifelodun LGA


APC: 16,068


PDP: 17,107

Overvoting in a polling unit in Ikirun.


============

Ife North LGA


APC: 9,964


PDP: 10,359


=============

Ife South LGA


APC: 12,481


PDP: 9,116


=============

Ila LGA


APC: 11,1163


PDP: 13,036


============

Ilesa East LGA


APC: 13,452


PDP: 10,969

==============

Ilesa West LGA


APC: 10,777


PDP: 13,769


=============

Irepodun LGA


APC: 12,122


PDP: 14,369


=============

Irewole LGA


APC: 18,189


PDP: 14,216


=============

Isokan LGA


APC: 10,833


PDP: 10,777


=============

Iwo


APC: 17,421


PDP: 16,914


=============

Obokun LGA


APC: 9,727


PDP: 13,575


=============

Odo-Otin LGA


APC: 13,482


PDP: 14,003

Hoodlums invaded RA6 PU2 with guns. They snacthed the ballot box in Inisa.


=============

Olaoluwa


APC: 9,123


PDP: 7,205


=============

Olorunda


APC: 18,709


PDP: 21,350


=============

Osogbo LGA


APC: 22,952


PDP: 30,402


===========

Oriade


APC: 14,189


PDP: 15,947


=============

Orolu LGA


APC: 9,928


PDP: 10,282


=============

