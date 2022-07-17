Home NEWS Osun Decides: Atiku is coming- Tambuwal congratulates Adeleke
Osun Decides: Atiku is coming- Tambuwal congratulates Adeleke

by News
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election shows that politics is local and Atiku Abubakar will emerge as President in 2023.

Tambuwal made this known while congratulating Adeleke and residents of Osun States on Sunday.

Recall that Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party emerged winner of Saturday’s governorship poll.

Reacting to the victory, Tambuwal tweeted, “The good people of Osun State have spoken loud & clear that politics is local. I want to congratulate my brother, Senator @IsiakaAdeleke1 on his victory.

“The @OfficialPDPNig family appreciates the Good people of Osun for sending the signal that H.E @atiku is coming.”

