Osun Decides: Anxiety as electorates storm polling units

Election Day in Osun has started with relative peace, as voters have been observed conducting themselves in an orderly manner as they wait to cast their votes in the Osun gubernatorial election.

bioreports recalls that on Friday, July 16, 2022, there was slight apprehension when the Osogbo NURTW chairman, Kazeem Oyewale, aka Asiri Eniba, was arrested by a detachment of the Nigerian Army at his Ojurin, Old Garage office.

Oyewale was later paraded in the evening by the Osun State Police Command, alongside some of his boys who were also arrested.

His arrest, many speculated, may have been due to the many complaints by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Oyewale was instrumental in unleashing violence in most parts of the State capital, Osogbo.

Also, an angry Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Larooye threatened to lay curse on the Osogbo NURTW boss when suspected thugs believed to be under his directive attacked the PDP entourage as it paid a visit to the monarch in his palace in Osogbo.

At Ward 4, Polling Units 17, 18, 19, 20, as of the time of filing this report, accreditation of voters had started.

Voters, who spoke with bioreports, expressed optimism that the exercise would be peaceful without any case of violence.

