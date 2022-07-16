Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters

Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke says there are indicators that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is doing well in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

The singer, who took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to demand more votes for his uncle, the PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, urged the electorates to be at alert and stand against rigging.

He said, “Remember this is the critical period!! It was this time 4 years ago. Around 1 pm that they started their mischief.

“Everyone be vigilant. Come out and vote and defend your votes until the end! Be alert! We have waited 4 years for this moment!

“All the info coming in is looking very good for PDP and it is making APC jittery and desperate. Please tell our people that are yet to vote that every vote is needed. Everyone needs to go out to vote now.”

Davido’s uncle, Adeleke had expressed satisfaction in the ongoing exercise after casting his vote.