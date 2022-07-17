osun-decides:-adeleke-speaks-on-victory,-tells-residents-what-to-expect

Senator Ademola Adeleke has assured Osun State residents of greater things as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declares him winner of Saturday’s polls

Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party won the election with 403,371 votes.

He polled the highest votes to defeat his major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola who pulled 375,027votes.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, Adeleke assured that Osun State will move forward, describing himself as the Governor of the people.

“The people of Osun should expect great things to come to Osun State. This Governor is for the people, for the grassroots’.

“They supported me and Osun State will never again go backwards, they will keep moving forward and I can assure you once again I’ll not disappoint the masses that stood by me

“I’ll go ahead and make sure Osun is great again. I’ll bring good tidings to Osun thank you to everyone.”