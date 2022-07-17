osun-decides-2022:-live-results-from-local-government-areas

More results are coming in from Local Governments in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

INEC officials have concluded the voting and the results have been sent to the local government headquarters of INEC.

bioreports reports that the Osun State governorship poll was keenly contested between candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Here are results from INEC collation centres in the LGA:

Irewole L.G.A



Total No votes= 74,268



Accredited voters=34,430



Valid votes = 33,315



Rejected votes-=824



Total votes cast =34,139



APC= 18,198



LP= 17



PDP= 14,216

Ife South L.G.A



Total No votes= 56,706



Accredited voters= 22,927



Valid votes = 22,326



Rejected votes-=588



Total votes cast = 22,914



APC= 12,481



LP= 28



PDP= 9,116

Atakunmosa East L.G.A



Total No votes= 41,027



Accredited voters=15,497



Valid votes = 14,875



Rejected votes-=319



Total votes cast = 15,194



APC= 7,449



LP= 23



PDP= 6,992

Egbedore L.G.A



Total No votes= 53,150



Accredited voters= 24,283



Valid votes = 23,072



Rejected votes-= 377



Total votes cast = 23,449



APC= 9,228



LP= 41



PDP= 13,230

Ede North L.G.A



Total No votes= 71,748



Accredited voters= 34,735



Valid votes = 34,113



Rejected votes-= 571



Total votes cast = 34,684



APC= 9,603



LP= 14



PDP= 23,931

Ejigbo L.G.A



Total No votes= 73,750



Accredited voters= 34,387



Valid votes = 33,329



Rejected votes-= 966



Total votes cast = 34,295



APC= 14,355



LP= 30



PDP= 18,065

Isokan L.G.A



Total No votes= 53,288



Accredited voters=23,051



Total votes cast = 22,987



APC= 10,833



LP= 17



PDP= 10,777

Ede South L.G.A



Total No votes= 54,872



Accredited voters=26,306



Valid votes = 25,691



Rejected votes-= 546



Total votes cast =26,237



APC= 5,704



LP= 16



PDP= 19,438

Iwo L.G.A



Total No votes= 90,051



Accredited voters=36,591



Valid votes = 35,634



Rejected votes-= 897



Total votes cast =36,531



APC= 17,421



LP= 32



PDP= 16,914

Ola Oluwa L.G.A



Total No votes= 37,149



Accredited voters= 17,214



Valid votes = 16,737



Rejected votes-= 455



Total votes cast =17,192



APC= 9,123



LP= 12



PDP= 7,205

Aiyedaade L.G.A



Total No votes= 67,651



Accredited voters= 29,696



Valid votes = 28,988



Rejected votes-= 692



Total votes cast= 29,680



APC= 14,527



LP= 20



PDP= 13,380

Oriade L.G.A



Total No votes= 69,651



Accredited voters= 31,798



Valid votes = 30,941



Rejected votes-= 806



Total votes cast= 31,747



APC= 14,189



LP= 24



PDP= 15,940

Irepodun L.G.A



Total No votes= 57,712



Accredited voters= 29,913



Valid votes = 29,032



Rejected votes-= 544



Total votes cast= 29,576



APC= 12,122



LP= 1,886



PDP= 14,369

Ife Central L.G.A



Total No votes= 113,232



Accredited voters= 33,413



Valid votes = 32,544



Rejected votes-= 865



Total votes cast= 33,409



APC= 17,880



LP= 134



PDP= 13,532

Ifedayo L.G.A



Total No votes= 19,598



Accredited voters= 10,300



Valid votes = 9,912



Rejected votes-= 124



Total votes cast= 10,036



APC= 5,016



PDP= 4,730

Ife North L.G.A



Total No votes= 58,672



Accredited voters= 21,774



Valid votes = 21,050



Rejected votes-= 650



Total votes cast= 21,700



APC= 9,964



LP= 34



PDP= 10,359

Olorunda L.G.A



Total No votes= 104,700



Accredited voters= 42,009



Valid votes = 41,187



Rejected votes-= 737



Total votes cast= 41,924



APC= 18,709



LP= 63



PDP= 21,350

Orolu L.G.A



Total No votes= 39,653



Accredited voters= 21,182



Valid votes = 20,765



Rejected votes-= 413



Total votes cast= 21,178



APC= 9,928



LP= 32



PDP= 10,282

Obokun L.G.A



Total No votes= 53,267



Accredited voters= 24,447



Valid votes = 23,813



Rejected votes-= 586



Total votes cast= 24,399



APC= 9,727



LP= 11



PDP= 13,575

Boripe L.G.A



Total No votes= 89,538



Accredited voters= 30,563



Valid votes = 29,510



Rejected votes-= 598



Total votes cast= 30,108



APC= 21,205



LP= 4



PDP= 7,595

Odo Otin L.G.A



Total No votes= 66,866



Accredited voters= 28,864



Valid votes = 28,185



Rejected votes-= 422



Total votes cast= 28,607



APC= 13,482



LP=19



PDP= 14,003

Aiyedire L.G.A



Total No votes= 37,092



Accredited voters= 17,284



Valid votes = 17014



Rejected votes-= 253



Total votes cast= 17,267



APC= 7,868



LP= 7



PDP= 7.402

Ilesa West L.G.A



Total No votes= 71,001



Accredited voters= 26,364



Valid votes = 25,403



Rejected votes-= 881



Total votes cast= 26,284



APC= 10,777



LP= 40



PDP= 13,769

Ifelodun L.G.A



Total No votes= 80,021



Accredited voters= 34,860



Valid votes = 34,036



Rejected votes-= 792



Total votes cast= 34,828



APC= 16,068



LP= 18



PDP= 17,107

Atakunmosa West L.G.A



Total No votes= 36,470



Accredited voters= 15,171



Valid votes = 14,794



Rejected votes-= 353



Total votes cast= 15,147



APC= 6,601



LP= 13



PDP= 7,750

Ila L.G.A



Total No votes= 46,623



Accredited voters= 24,947



Valid votes = 24,572



Rejected votes-= 334



Total votes cast- 24,906



APC= 11,163



LP= 6



PDP= 13,036

Osogbo L.G.A



Total No votes= 142,459



Accredited voters= 56,020



Valid votes = 54,997



Rejected votes-= 945



Total votes cast- 55,942



APC= 22,952



LP= 79



PDP= 30,401

Ilesa East L.G.A



Total No votes= 73440



Accredited voters= 26179



Valid votes =25342



Rejected votes-=804



APC= 13452



LP=33



PDP=10969

Ife East L.G.A



Total No votes= 114,403



Accredited voters= 41,006



Valid votes = 39,125



Rejected votes-=1,486



Total votes cast = 40,611



APC= 19,353



LP= 65



PDP= 18,071