Osun Decides 2022: Live Results from Local Government Areas

More results are coming in from Local Governments in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

INEC officials have concluded the voting and the results have been sent to the local government headquarters of INEC.

bioreports reports that the Osun State governorship poll was keenly contested between candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Here are results from INEC collation centres in the LGA:

Irewole L.G.A


Total No votes= 74,268


Accredited voters=34,430


Valid votes = 33,315


Rejected votes-=824


Total votes cast =34,139


APC= 18,198


LP= 17


PDP= 14,216

Ife South L.G.A


Total No votes= 56,706


Accredited voters= 22,927


Valid votes = 22,326


Rejected votes-=588


Total votes cast = 22,914


APC= 12,481


LP= 28


PDP= 9,116

Atakunmosa East L.G.A


Total No votes= 41,027


Accredited voters=15,497


Valid votes = 14,875


Rejected votes-=319


Total votes cast = 15,194


APC= 7,449


LP= 23


PDP= 6,992

Egbedore L.G.A


Total No votes= 53,150


Accredited voters= 24,283


Valid votes = 23,072


Rejected votes-= 377


Total votes cast = 23,449


APC= 9,228


LP= 41


PDP= 13,230

Ede North L.G.A


Total No votes= 71,748


Accredited voters= 34,735


Valid votes = 34,113


Rejected votes-= 571


Total votes cast = 34,684


APC= 9,603


LP= 14


PDP= 23,931

Ejigbo L.G.A


Total No votes= 73,750


Accredited voters= 34,387


Valid votes = 33,329


Rejected votes-= 966


Total votes cast = 34,295


APC= 14,355


LP= 30


PDP= 18,065

Isokan L.G.A


Total No votes= 53,288


Accredited voters=23,051


Total votes cast = 22,987


APC= 10,833


LP= 17


PDP= 10,777

Ede South L.G.A


Total No votes= 54,872


Accredited voters=26,306


Valid votes = 25,691


Rejected votes-= 546


Total votes cast =26,237


APC= 5,704


LP= 16


PDP= 19,438

Iwo L.G.A


Total No votes= 90,051


Accredited voters=36,591


Valid votes = 35,634


Rejected votes-= 897


Total votes cast =36,531


APC= 17,421


LP= 32


PDP= 16,914

Ola Oluwa L.G.A


Total No votes= 37,149


Accredited voters= 17,214


Valid votes = 16,737


Rejected votes-= 455


Total votes cast =17,192


APC= 9,123


LP= 12


PDP= 7,205

Aiyedaade L.G.A


Total No votes= 67,651


Accredited voters= 29,696


Valid votes = 28,988


Rejected votes-= 692


Total votes cast= 29,680


APC= 14,527


LP= 20


PDP= 13,380

Oriade L.G.A


Total No votes= 69,651


Accredited voters= 31,798


Valid votes = 30,941


Rejected votes-= 806


Total votes cast= 31,747


APC= 14,189


LP= 24


PDP= 15,940

Irepodun L.G.A


Total No votes= 57,712


Accredited voters= 29,913


Valid votes = 29,032


Rejected votes-= 544


Total votes cast= 29,576


APC= 12,122


LP= 1,886


PDP= 14,369

Ife Central L.G.A


Total No votes= 113,232


Accredited voters= 33,413


Valid votes = 32,544


Rejected votes-= 865


Total votes cast= 33,409


APC= 17,880


LP= 134


PDP= 13,532

Ifedayo L.G.A


Total No votes= 19,598


Accredited voters= 10,300


Valid votes = 9,912


Rejected votes-= 124


Total votes cast= 10,036


APC= 5,016


PDP= 4,730

Ife North L.G.A


Total No votes= 58,672


Accredited voters= 21,774


Valid votes = 21,050


Rejected votes-= 650


Total votes cast= 21,700


APC= 9,964


LP= 34


PDP= 10,359

Olorunda L.G.A


Total No votes= 104,700


Accredited voters= 42,009


Valid votes = 41,187


Rejected votes-= 737


Total votes cast= 41,924


APC= 18,709


LP= 63


PDP= 21,350

Orolu L.G.A


Total No votes= 39,653


Accredited voters= 21,182


Valid votes = 20,765


Rejected votes-= 413


Total votes cast= 21,178


APC= 9,928


LP= 32


PDP= 10,282

Obokun L.G.A


Total No votes= 53,267


Accredited voters= 24,447


Valid votes = 23,813


Rejected votes-= 586


Total votes cast= 24,399


APC= 9,727


LP= 11


PDP= 13,575

Boripe L.G.A


Total No votes= 89,538


Accredited voters= 30,563


Valid votes = 29,510


Rejected votes-= 598


Total votes cast= 30,108


APC= 21,205


LP= 4


PDP= 7,595

Odo Otin L.G.A


Total No votes= 66,866


Accredited voters= 28,864


Valid votes = 28,185


Rejected votes-= 422


Total votes cast= 28,607


APC= 13,482


LP=19


PDP= 14,003

Aiyedire L.G.A


Total No votes= 37,092


Accredited voters= 17,284


Valid votes = 17014


Rejected votes-= 253


Total votes cast= 17,267


APC= 7,868


LP= 7


PDP= 7.402

Ilesa West L.G.A


Total No votes= 71,001


Accredited voters= 26,364


Valid votes = 25,403


Rejected votes-= 881


Total votes cast= 26,284


APC= 10,777


LP= 40


PDP= 13,769

Ifelodun L.G.A


Total No votes= 80,021


Accredited voters= 34,860


Valid votes = 34,036


Rejected votes-= 792


Total votes cast= 34,828


APC= 16,068


LP= 18


PDP= 17,107

Atakunmosa West L.G.A


Total No votes= 36,470


Accredited voters= 15,171


Valid votes = 14,794


Rejected votes-= 353


Total votes cast= 15,147


APC= 6,601


LP= 13


PDP= 7,750

Ila L.G.A


Total No votes= 46,623


Accredited voters= 24,947


Valid votes = 24,572


Rejected votes-= 334


Total votes cast- 24,906


APC= 11,163


LP= 6


PDP= 13,036

Osogbo L.G.A


Total No votes= 142,459


Accredited voters= 56,020


Valid votes = 54,997


Rejected votes-= 945


Total votes cast- 55,942


APC= 22,952


LP= 79


PDP= 30,401

Ilesa East L.G.A


Total No votes= 73440


Accredited voters= 26179


Valid votes =25342


Rejected votes-=804


APC= 13452


LP=33


PDP=10969

Ife East L.G.A


Total No votes= 114,403


Accredited voters= 41,006


Valid votes = 39,125


Rejected votes-=1,486


Total votes cast = 40,611


APC= 19,353


LP= 65


PDP= 18,071

