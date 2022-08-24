The Osun Assembly Passes Environmental Protection Bill 2022 Into Law has passed the Osun State Environmental Protection Bill 2022 into Law.

This is as the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Establishment Bill 2022 passed through the First Reading on the floor of the House.

Bioreports gathered that the motion for the passage of the Osun Environmental Protection Bill 2022 was moved by Kunle Akande, the House Deputy Majority Leader and seconded by Adrulllai Adegbile, representing Ola-Oluwa State Constituency respectively.

Moving the motion for the presentation of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Bill 2022, the House Deputy Majority Leader noted that the passage of the bill into law would give legal backing to the teaching hospital and its mode of administration.

Akande also noted that the establishment of the teaching hospital would enhance the quality of training and research and the affordability of health care and palliatives.