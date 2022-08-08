Home NEWS Osun Assembly passes bill establishing University of Ilesa into law
NEWSNews Africa

Osun Assembly passes bill establishing University of Ilesa into law

by News
0 views
osun-assembly-passes-bill-establishing-university-of-ilesa-into-law

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed into law the Bill seeking to upgrade the College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged University.

The Bill was passed into law on Monday at plenary.

The Speaker, State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye asked the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to proceed to appoint a working committee to see to the project.

He said, “Now that the Bill has been passed into law, the Governor may appoint a working Committee to see to the making of the University anytime from now.”

The bill seeking the upgrade of the College of Education, Ilesa to University is titled the University of Ilesa, Osun State Establishment Bill, 2022.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: He never see what’s behind him –...

Commonwealth Games: Buhari tasks sports ministry, stakeholders to...

Transfer: Isco completes shock move to Real Madrid’s...

Imo killings: ESN will unleash venom on Ebubeagu...

Transfer: It’s just money issue – Jaap Stam...

Zamfara State pensioners lament N2,500 pension, payment delay

Insecurity gaining ground because Nigerians are divided –...

Lagos PDP candidates strategize to defeat APC in...

Oyo: Mankind govt clears air on returning some...

Rigging allegation: APC’s attacks on Ortom proves they’re...

Leave a Reply