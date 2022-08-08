osun-assembly-passes-bill-establishing-university-of-ilesa-into-law

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed into law the Bill seeking to upgrade the College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged University.

The Bill was passed into law on Monday at plenary.

The Speaker, State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye asked the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to proceed to appoint a working committee to see to the project.

He said, “Now that the Bill has been passed into law, the Governor may appoint a working Committee to see to the making of the University anytime from now.”

The bill seeking the upgrade of the College of Education, Ilesa to University is titled the University of Ilesa, Osun State Establishment Bill, 2022.