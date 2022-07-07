osun-assembly-confirms-six-nominees-as-commissioners,-special-advisers

The Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, confirmed six commissioners and special advisers-nominees forwarded by the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on June 23, 2022.

The list was confirmed after a motion moved by Babatunde Komolafe, lawmaker representing Atakumosa East/West State Constituency and seconded by Adeniran Atidade, the lawmaker representing Ede South State Constituency respectively.

Earlier, the Assembly had adopted the report of the Simeon Popoola-led seven-man adhoc screening committee which screened nominees and had recommended that all the nominees be confirmed.

The Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, in his remark stated that the ad hoc committee was setup to screen the nominees in accordance with Section 103 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

Owoeye directed the State Governor to go ahead and swear in the nominees.

The confirmed nominees who are former cabinet members in the Adegboyega Oyetola administration were screened on Friday, July 2, 2022 by the seven-man ad hoc committee setup by the Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, on June 23.

They included: former Osun Commissioner for Finance, Henry Bode Olaonipekun, Olubukola Olaboo, Sola Oladepo, Aleem Bakare, Lateefat Giwa and Olanike Omoworare.