osun:-apc-group-rejects-oyetola’s-lg-caretaker-committee-appointments

An All Progressives Congress(APC) caucus group, The Osun Progressives (TOP), has rejected the Local Government Caretaker Committee appointments made by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Recall that the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye announced names of the Local Government Caretaker Committee appointments in the state’s assembly on Thursday.

The group faulted the lists sent to the House of Assembly by Governor Oyetola and described it as “unacceptable”.

The chairman of the group, Adelowo Adebiyi disclosed this in a communique after their General Meeting on Thursday.

The group said, “while it is truly not possible for everyone to be appointed at the same time, the brazen exclusion of non-members of the IleriOluwa Group was distastefully sufficient for anybody to protest.”

IleriOluwa, an APC group in Osun that produced Governor Oyetola in the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

The APC caucus said it noted with displeasure, the deceitful manner in which the majority of the members of the party were treated, saying such is unacceptable in any plural democracy.

The TOP urged all members who were dissatisfied with the handling of the LG appointments to explore internal options and follow the lane where they will be treated with fairness, equity and justice.

“The Osun progressives, with its clearly stated objectives, will be fairer as it is a far better haven where they will be treated like important party members that they all are,” he said.

