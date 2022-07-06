osun-apc-gov’ship-ticket:-oyetola’s-ally-moves-to-compromise-judge-for-favourable-judgment

There is an ongoing plan to pervert the cause of justice on the suit instituted by Alhaji Moshood Adeoti against Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun.

Adeoti is praying a Federal High Court in Abuja to nullify Oyetola’s victory as the flagbearer of the APC in the February 19, 2022 primary election of the party on the ground that the governor was not eligible to contest the primary.

The former Secretary to the State Government asserted that Oyetola did not resign his membership of the National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC when he was contesting the party’s ticket as required by the constitution of the party.

Bioreports gathered that a top government official, apparently acting on the instruction of the Governor, has set machinery in motion to compromise Justice Ekwo of an Abuja Court 5 Federal High Court which in hearing the suit.

Findings also revealed that the top government official had about a month ago commissioned a strong and an outspoken politician who has his network in Abuja to help the governor ‘reach out’ to the judge for favourable judicial process and if possible buy the judgment.

According to sources, the commissioned politician is not a member of the APC but a strong ally of the Governor.

The medium reliably gathered that the commissioned politician has contacted Justice Ekwo’s blood relative who asked for a sum of N10m to get ‘to talk to his brother’, with a clarification that the N10m was for him and not the amount demanded by the judge.

But the N10m was not paid to the judge’s relative, it was gathered.

Instead of paying the N10m, the said Oyetola’s front man jettisoned his first contact and commissioned another person in the ‘presidency’ to compromise the judge.

Sources in Abuja told Bioreports that the new man for the hatchet job did not go through Justice Ekwo’s relative but reached out to one of the judge’s aides who has been working with him for a long time.

The sources promised to update the medium and possibly other newsmen as event unfolds on the matter.

“We are monitoring the situation and we will update you. There are some details we did not release out now because of some certain things. We will soon expose the involvement of Mr Governor and the first person that took up the hatchet job. But it is not yet time”, said the sources.

The judge is set to deliver his judgement on the matter on July 14, 48 hours to the governorship election.